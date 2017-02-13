Wichita PD suspends use of 'stop sticks' after officer's injury

Wichita is suspending their use for 30 days after an officer threw the sticks to stop a car, and the car hit him. They’re now investigating if they should get rid of them all together. (KWCH)

A Kansas police department is taking a closer look a stop sticks, and if they’re safe.

Wichita is suspending their use for 30 days after an officer threw the sticks to stop a car, and the car hit him. They’re now investigating if they should get rid of them all together.

"I think 30 days is a good time to analyze and look at tactics, techniques, policy, procedure overall with the safety of officers in mind. So that's why I decided in the chief's absence to make that move," Deputy Chief Jose Salcido told KWCH.

Last Tuesday, police said someone hit and critically injured Officer Brian Arterburn while he was on foot. Spike strips and his vest were both lying in the spot where the vehicle hit him at the scene.

Salcido said when he was in the military, any problem or issue would be followed with a safety check.

"I'm just bringing that experience here," he said.

Stop sticks or strips are commonly used during car chases in the Kansas City metro. In tense situations, like a chase, police rely on their training to stay safe.

“Making sure you’re in a safe position, making sure you have some type of cover ... when you’re deploying those stop sticks and not rushing," said Officer Patrick McCallop with the Kansas City, KS Police Department.

Capt. Brad Robbins, with Leawood Police Department, said there are officers killed every year trying to deploy stop strips.

"It basically is like sticking a hollow straw into the tire and will slowly let air out,"

Leawood police keep their stop sticks in the trunk of their car. Robbins says when laid flat, the strips stretch nine feet.

Neither Leawood nor KCK had the exact number of times stop strips have been used to stop a chase.

Robbins says they have a few sticks in a backup supply so an officer's car is never without a set.

