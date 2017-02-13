Airport could symbolize new border battle between Kansas, Missouri

Last spring, the Kansas City City Council chose not to advance the project due to the lack of voter supporter. (KCTV5)

There could be a new airport in town and it's creating a new border battle between Kansas and Missouri.

Some officials in Kansas City hope it's a wake up call for citizens, because if plans don't move forward to improve KCI, it could mean the loss of an airport.

Discussions on improving KCI have went on for years. Last spring, the Kansas City City Council chose not to advance the project due to the lack of voter supporter.

The governor across the state line in Kansas hopes to take advantage of that.

"There's a big border war between Missouri and Kansas," said Kansas City council-member Jolie Justus. "It's not a little one. And it has been going on for generations. It has been devastating to the economies, I believe, of both states. And it needs to be put to rest."

The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority, which covers the entire metro area spanning both states, stands behind KCI.

"We're committed to that asset out there," said KCATA Chairman of the Board of Commissioners Steve Klika. "We want to get it to where it needs to be, but if that's not done, if it's not moved ahead, all bets are off."

The rumblings in Topeka have placed added pressure on those pushing for a new single-terminal airport at KCI.

"We have to be prepared to compete in the new economy and airlines have said the way they compete is expanding service and they cannot expand service without a new terminal," Justus said.

Justus says city council members want to re-energize the conversation about KCI and garner support for the new terminal.

KCTV5 has reached out to officials in Kansas. They say they're only exploring the feasibility.

