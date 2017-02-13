Dog owners on alert after claims that popular flea medication killed pets

"Here at our practice, we've administered over 10,000 doses ... had maybe a handful of adverse events, and that would consist of vomiting or diarrhea. And 14 that resolved on its own within a few hours," Dr. Les Pelfrey said. (KCTV5)

Animal lovers are in a panic after some say a popular flea and tick medicine is responsible for their dogs death.

People on social media are saying they've given Bravecto to their dogs, and they've died the next day. Since June 2014, doctors at Stanley Vet Clinic have used the medication.

"Here at our practice, we've administered over 10,000 doses ... had maybe a handful of adverse events, and that would consist of vomiting or diarrhea. And 14 that resolved on its own within a few hours," Dr. Les Pelfrey said.

The medication, a chewable tablet, is able to get keep dogs safe from ticks and fleas for three months at a time. But now, some have concern on social media, claiming the medication killed their dogs.

While KCTV5 News was not able to pin point any cases in the Kansas City area, we did reach our to Merck Animal Health who created Bravecto.

They said the safety of the medication has been documented in more than 55 clinical research trials, noting that to date, more than 34 million doses of Bravecto have been doled out.

Doctors, like Pelfrey, say that when you see rumors like this you have to take it all with a grain of salt.

"I think a lot of it you have to take into account the source of the information, because they're just statements people make. The studies that went on behind the product show it's an extremely safe molecule," Pelfrey said.

Pelfrey said that the important thing to do is to check with your vet before giving your dog any medication. He also said that if you do choose to give your dog Bravecto, to do so with food.

