Truman Elementary School teacher named Read to Achieve winner

A Truman Elementary School teacher is the recent winner of KCTV5's Read to Achieve program.

Second-grade teacher Kylie Werner received a $1,000 check from the Missouri chapter of the National Education Association.

She was nominated by parent Teaira Guinn.

“Jamell, my son, started at Truman in 2016. He was struggling in reading and math. I called around for pricing for tutoring and was floored by the prices. I reached out to the school, no tutoring program was available. I contacted my sons teacher Ms. Werner and let her know of my concerns. With no hesitation, she offered to tutor him every Tuesday and Thursday. The school even started a tutor program soon after. She goes out of the way for all of her students even those that are not on her class. The kids love her. She is the best teacher ever," Guinn said.

The Missouri and Kansas NEAs are sponsoring Read to Achieve.

