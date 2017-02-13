Police investigate after rock breaks Kansas City Streetcar windo - KCTV5

Police investigate after rock breaks Kansas City Streetcar window

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Authorities are investigating after someone threw a rock and broke a Kansas City Streetcar window. (KCTV5) Authorities are investigating after someone threw a rock and broke a Kansas City Streetcar window. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Authorities are investigating after someone threw a rock and broke a Kansas City Streetcar window.

It happened about 1:20 p.m. Monday near Third and Wyandotte streets. Officers say someone threw a rock that broke one of the windows.

Officials say the car will have to be taken out of service and a backup car will replace it.

