Police investigate after rock breaks Kansas City Streetcar window

Authorities are investigating after someone threw a rock and broke a Kansas City Streetcar window.

It happened about 1:20 p.m. Monday near Third and Wyandotte streets. Officers say someone threw a rock that broke one of the windows.

Officials say the car will have to be taken out of service and a backup car will replace it.

