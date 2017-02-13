Online Valentine's Day flower deliveries put to the test

Every year, Americans spend billions of dollars buying flowers for their sweethearts.

KCTV5 News did a few test orders with some of the most popular online flower delivery services to find out if you what you see online is what is actually delivered to your loved one’s front door.

We ordered from 1-800 Flowers, FTD and ProFlowers. We ordered a dozen roses from both FTD and ProFlowers. Then, we chose a mixed bouquet from 1-800 Flowers.

All were advertised at less than $50 online, but after taxes, special handling and shipping fees, the orders cost closer to $70 each.

All the bouquets came with the type of flowers specified in the order.

FTD and ProFlowers required some assembly with the vase and flowers separated in the boxes.

The flowers in each bouquet looked good at first glance. The FTD roses clearly showed some signs of damage, some petals with blackened edges.

KCTV5 contacted FTD to address the problem with the bouquet and the company immediately offered to resend the roses. ProFlowers and 1-800 Flowers also guarantee their flower quality on delivery. So don’t be afraid to ask your Valentine if the flowers look sub-par.

If you live in the same city as your valentine and have time to pick up a few dozen roses at Price Chopper, two dozen roses you pick out yourself sell for about $45 with tax.

Consumer Reports: Seven pro tips to make your cut flowers last longer

Plunking a penny into a vase of water won’t help your blooms last longer. But here’s what will keep flowers fresh, according to Kristin Schleiter, associate vice president for outdoor gardens and senior curator at the New York Botanical Garden.

Give them a snip

You’ve probably heard that you keep flowers fresh by cutting the stem as soon as you get them home. Here’s why it’s a good practice: Flowers have a vascular system in their stems that draws up water and nutrients to feed the blooms. If you neglect to cut them, air that has been drawn into the stems while they were out of water can block water absorption. Use very sharp scissors or pruning shears, and snip at least one-half inch off the bottom of the stems to be sure you’re cutting above possible air bubbles. Schleiter suggests doing this if your flowers are delivered in a box or tied with a rubber band.

Place them in water quickly

To speed the process, you can cut stems under water to prevent air bubbles from forming in the stems. It’s also okay to put the flowers in a vase of water right after you make the cut. Just don’t dillydally, Schleiter says. Arrange your bouquet first, then cut the stems and put them in water.

Watch the water temp

Placing stems in hot water will cook them, Schleiter says. Room-temperature water is best, with one exception: Blooms from bulbs that flower during cooler months, like anemones, daffodils, and tulips, will do better if the water is below room temperature. “Using cool water will help them last longer,” Schleiter notes. If you have unopened flowers and want to speed blooming along, perhaps because you plan to use them as a table centerpiece in the next day or two, use warm water to help them open up more quickly. (The trade-off, of course, is that they’ll also die sooner.)

Remove below-water foliage

Any plant leaves and flowers you leave in the vase water will rot quickly, which will spread bacteria that will kill your flowers before their time.

Keep 'em cool

Heat will hasten your flowers’ demise, so place arrangements in cool spots, away from heating ducts and vents. You can also keep flowers fresh by avoiding direct sunlight.

Change the water

As we said, bacteria are the enemy, so wash out the vase and refill it at least every three days, Schleiter advises. Trim another half-inch off the stems while you’re at it.

Make your own flower food

Those little packets that come with many floral arrangements help to keep flowers fresh because they contain sugar to provide a little nourishment; citric acid to keep the pH low and acidic, which helps water move up the stems a bit faster and may reduce wilting; as well as antibacterial powder. If your arrangement didn’t include a packet of food or if you’ve used yours up, you can make your own each time you change the water or before you give the stems a cut. Here’s how: Mix together a few drops of bleach or a clear spirit such as vodka or gin to help fight bacterial growth, add a few drops of clear soda or superfine sugar to feed the flowers, and then crush a vitamin C tablet and add it to lower the pH.

