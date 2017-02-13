Line-up, new location announced for 2017 Rockfest

98.9 The Rock announced the line-up for Rockfest 2017 and a move from its home at Penn Valley Park to the Kansas Speedway. (KCTV5)

The line-up for one of Kansas City’s biggest concerts of the year was announced on Monday, and with it came a change of venue.



The 2017 line-up will feature Grammy Award winning groups, Godsmack, Volbeat, Halestorm, Buckcherry and P.O.D. The line-up will also feature former Van Halen lead singer Sammy Hagar and his band Sammy Hagar & The Circle.

Ratt, Collective Soul, Zakk Sabbath, Tom Keifer, Blackberry Smoke, Crobot, Candlebox, Sidewise and One Less Reason round out the line-up.

Rockfest gates open at 11 a.m. on June 3.

