Truck overturned carrying highly combustible fuel, closes part o - KCTV5

Truck overturned carrying highly combustible fuel, closes part of K-7

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
Authorities say the tanker truck overturned carrying 8,500 gallons of highly combustible gasoline and diesel fuels. (KCTV5) Authorities say the tanker truck overturned carrying 8,500 gallons of highly combustible gasoline and diesel fuels. (KCTV5)
BONNER SPRINGS, KS (KCTV) -

A major Kansas highway is closed after a truck, carrying thousands of gallons of highly combustible fuel, overturned Monday.

The truck overturned about 9:30 a.m. on Kansas Highway 7 near Kansas Avenue.

Authorities say the tanker truck overturned carrying 8,500 gallons of highly combustible gasoline and diesel fuels. No leaks were reported.

The driver of the truck was taken to an area hospital and is said to be unhurt.

Northbound and southbound K-7 from 130th Street to Kansas Highway 32 are fully closed and all ramps from K-7 to Interstate 70, in that area, are also closed.

Northbound K-7 traffic is being detoured via K-32 east to Interstate 435 and southbound K-7 traffic is being detoured via 130th Street to State Avenue to I-435.

Authorities expect the roads and ramps to be closed for three to four hours.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.