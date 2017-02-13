Truck overturned carrying highly combustible fuel, closes part of K-7

Authorities say the tanker truck overturned carrying 8,500 gallons of highly combustible gasoline and diesel fuels. (KCTV5)

A major Kansas highway is closed after a truck, carrying thousands of gallons of highly combustible fuel, overturned Monday.

The truck overturned about 9:30 a.m. on Kansas Highway 7 near Kansas Avenue.

Authorities say the tanker truck overturned carrying 8,500 gallons of highly combustible gasoline and diesel fuels. No leaks were reported.

The driver of the truck was taken to an area hospital and is said to be unhurt.

Northbound and southbound K-7 from 130th Street to Kansas Highway 32 are fully closed and all ramps from K-7 to Interstate 70, in that area, are also closed.

Northbound K-7 traffic is being detoured via K-32 east to Interstate 435 and southbound K-7 traffic is being detoured via 130th Street to State Avenue to I-435.

Authorities expect the roads and ramps to be closed for three to four hours.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.