Why PECOTA, other sabermetrics underestimate Royals

­Year after year, the weather warms up, spring training begins and advanced baseball sabermetric systems predict a staggeringly low Kansas City Royals win total.

The projections have become almost an afterthought in Kansas City, as Baseball Prospectus’ PECOTA forecasts have underestimated the Royals win total every season since 2010.

This year, PECOTA, an acronym for Player Empirical Comparison and Optimization Test Algorithm, yet again predicts a disappointing 71 wins for the Royals.

To put that in perspective, the PECOTA projections have underestimated the Royals by an average of 12 wins over the past four seasons. The biggest miss-fire came in 2015, when PECOTA projected 72 wins for the eventual 95-win, World Series Champion Royals.

If the past seven years have taught fans anything, they can feel comfortable penciling in 72 to 94 wins for this season, staying with the 1-23 variation range.

But, it’s also important to understand why these advanced research metrics are traditionally so wrong about the Royals, what the formula for success is and whether or not Kansas City has the capability to continue defying odds in 2017.

The Clutch Gene

Systems like PECOTA were not designed to predict team success over a season, rather individual performances. Its fundamental definition is to predict player performance based on comparison with historical player-seasons.

That means it may accurately predict Eric Hosmer’s RBI total, but when in a game those RBI’s occur, that is less predictable. The Royals showed in the 2014-15 playoffs they have some of the most clutch players in all of baseball, something sabermetrics has yet to fully buy in to.

Hosmer, for example, when looking at his overall playoff numbers, would not strike PECOTA as a phenomenal playoff hitter. A .333 on base percentage and .398 slugging percentage is nothing to write home about, yet, Hosmer has more postseason RBI’s than any Royal, ever.

Hosmer has 34 career postseason hits, and somehow, 29 career postseason runs batted in. Credit as well to teammates for getting on in front of him, as the entire team’s ability to maximize production in high leverage situations and score late in games is something the research side has undervalued for years.

Team Chemistry

Part of that ability to come in clutch in the ’14 Wild Card game, the ’15 ALDS in Houston or three 9th inning comebacks in the ’15 World Series, comes from a simple team belief. Again, the metrics estimate individual success, not team success, something the Royals value very much.

The core of the team was signed together, traveled and won minor league championships together and now win games together at the highest level baseball has to offer. They have come back from four runs deficits in the 8th inning of elimination playoff games and won two pennants. This team enters the season with more experience and confidence than any team outside of the defending champion Cubs.

This team element makes players play better than they have in the past or were even thought capable of doing. After batting .214 in 2014, no one outside of that clubhouse expected Mike Moustakas to hit five postseason home runs, but he did.

The collective belief in winning, even when trailing late in games, has consistently pushed individual players and the team’s overall success to new heights. The value of a strong club house, with strong character guys has perhaps never been more under-appreciated than it is now.

Youth

Under valuing younger players was especially true in the earlier years, but still holds true today. PECOTA uses minor-league equivalencies to project MLB stats and comparable player changes over time to predict a player’s ascension as they get older.

Many of the Royals core players are entering the prime of their career, with Moustakas age 28, Hosmer 27, Danny Duffy 28 and Jorge Soler 25. This will be Duffy’s first full season as a starter and the other three could be judge reaching their power potential.

While the system is in place for predicting how much of an increase in production each player will take, every player finds their groove at a different. The margin for prediction error is generally larger for younger players, as it’s never a sure thing as to when and how they’ll respond. The Royals’ core has stayed fairly young, unpredictable and healthy until 2016, leading to the back-to-back pennants.

Dayton Moore

The architect behind it all has surprised many with one successful reclamation project after another. PECOTA bases projections on past seasons and similar career paths, which has led to low projections for the likes of Kendrys Morales, Jason Vargas, Ryan Madson, Jeremy Guthrie and so on.

Moore has also churned value out in players that others couldn’t have predicted, like Wade Davis’ transformation from a below-average starter to dominant relief pitcher. Moore has consistently seen value in players that are under-appreciated and turned them into wins for the team. It’s not crazy to think the same thing will happen again this year, system’s like PECOTA just have a hard time predicting where that will come from.

The Royals have also consistently built their style of play against the grain, as the “Moneyball” style of on-base and walks became prominent, they looked for value in contact hitting and athleticism. They still were near the bottom of the league in walks and home runs, as many predicted, but the newfound value in other area’s once again pushed the Royals past many predictions.

While the low projections in 2017 are nothing new, the Royals need to continue this style of play if they want to continue their winning ways. The anti-sabermetric success built on contact, athleticism, bullpen, defense, clutch hitting and youthful team chemistry has shown it can work. Now, it’s just a matter of if the Royals have enough of that magic left for one more run.

