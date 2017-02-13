Olathe planning commission to discuss new $27 million soccer com - KCTV5

Olathe planning commission to discuss new $27 million soccer complex

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

The city of Olathe could be the next city getting a new soccer complex.

The proposed location for the new complex is Kansas Highway 10 and Ridgeview Road.

On Monday, the planning commission in Olathe will be discussing the possibility of the new complex.

The project developer has proposed a $27 million project that would sit on the 96-acre site.

While it's still in the early stages, the developer has said they hope the project will include more than a soccer complex. The proposal includes a 120 room hotel and retails shops.

If the planning commission finds no issues with the proposal, it will go before the Olathe City Council.

