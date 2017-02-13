Blue Valley community rallies around hospitalized football coach

Driskell has spent 25 years at Blue Valley and during that time has seen the football and school community grow extremely close. (KCTV5)

The Blue Valley High School community was faced with heartbreaking news as they woke up Monday morning.

Tiger’s head football coach Eric Driskell’s wife says the coach is in the intensive care unit after suffering a brain aneurysm Sunday night.

The news came as quite a shock to students of the school.

Many gathered at the 50-yard line of the school’s football stadium Sunday night to pray for the coach.

Driskell has spent 25 years at Blue Valley and during that time has seen the football and school community grow extremely close.

As a player, Driskell won the 1991 state title and brought home two more titles as a head coach. Last year, he was named the Kansas high school football coach of the year.

Driskell’s wife posted on Facebook that he suffered a brain aneurysm doing what he loved, talking football. She says he is "not looking good," and that he "needs a miracle." She is also asking the community to send prayers their way.

KCTV5 last spoke with Driskell in December, when two of his former players were playing in college championship games. He talked about how great it was to be a Blue Valley Tiger.

"I think every kid understands the tradition and wants to leave their legacy as a Blue Valley Tiger," Driskell said.

Blue Valley High School says counselors will be on standby if any students need to talk.

