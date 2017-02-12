Remains found in Holt identified as missing Liberty man; two in custody

Authorities in Clinton County announced Wednesday that Joseph D. Seward and Micah Wynes, left, are in custody in connection to the case.

A Liberty man missing since 2015 has been identified as the man found dead last weekend in Holt, MO.

Officials have identified remains found in Clinton County Sunday and charged two men with murder.

The missing man's family has been pleading for clues since he went missing a year and a half ago.

Donald Hadden, 33, was reported missing from Liberty in July 2015.

Court documents show investigators had a good idea he had been murdered and by whom, but they didn't have a body.

On Sunday afternoon, someone found skeletal remains in Clinton County outside a ditch. They've been identified as belonging to Hadden and now two men, suspected all those years ago, have been charged with first-degree murder.

Several witnesses told investigators Micah Wynes killed Hadden for being a snitch. Another suggested it was retribution for stealing from an associate while he was overdosing on heroin.

Joseph Seward was also charged with murder along with Wynes. He allegedly told detectives he was with Wynes when the murder happened.

The sheriff had help from numerous other area agencies and thanked them all for their role in finally bringing closure to Hadden's family.

