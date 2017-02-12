Remains found in Holt identified as missing Liberty man; two in custody

An Olathe man says he went into an Overland Park chiropractor’s office for an adjustment and left in an ambulance. Josh Clark says a simple visit at Spine Aline led to a stroke.More >
A local police officer who made national headlines for rescuing a shelter dog has now been fired from his job. Fields' story, some say, is all a lie.More >
Consider this a reality check for many of the nearly two billion people with Facebook accounts. A Kansas City area woman has a warning. After her experience, she says, if you think your account is secure and Facebook has your back, you are wrong.More >
What started as a routine drive to work ended in a terrifying drive through the metro for one woman on Monday.More >
News 4 has learned the state of Missouri has been handing out dozens of professional licenses to people who never should have had them in the first place. And now experts warn that could have devastating consequences.More >
A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.More >
When Youngstown, Ohio police officers woke up Christmas morning, they didn’t expect to find the body of a 9-year-old, much less one who died from a cocaine overdose.More >
The Independence Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 700 block of E. Walnut Street. The department confirms it's a homicide, but no other details are available at this time. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for the latest.More >
A woman was killed Saturday near Blue Springs after she was truck by a second vehicle while waiting for a tow truck on Interstate 70. Adrienne Afrisio, 35, was killed on Saturday after being hit by the vehicle. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol report, Blue Springs Assistant City Prosecutor Eric S. Butkovich was behind the wheel that struck the woman. There's still no word on what led up to the crash. On Monday, the City of Blue Springs released a st...More >
