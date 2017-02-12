Forté tweets that he stopped attempted assault in Kansas City - KCTV5

Forté tweets that he stopped attempted assault in Kansas City

Posted: Updated:
Kansas City Police Chief Darryl Forté. (KCTV5) Kansas City Police Chief Darryl Forté. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Kansas City Police Chief Darryl Forté said he stopped an alleged assault on Sunday. 

In a tweet, Forté said he met a woman who was yielding a golf club. She told Forté she was on her way to assault an alleged suspect who stole from her. 

Forté said he was able to convince her to drop the club and go home:

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.