Forté tweets that he stopped attempted assault in Kansas City

Kansas City Police Chief Darryl Forté said he stopped an alleged assault on Sunday.

In a tweet, Forté said he met a woman who was yielding a golf club. She told Forté she was on her way to assault an alleged suspect who stole from her.

Forté said he was able to convince her to drop the club and go home:

Met lady today w/golf club on 24th St. Shared she was en route to assault suspect 4stealing from her. Convinced her to drop club & go home. pic.twitter.com/LtX0GKK21G — chiefforte (@ChiefForte) February 12, 2017

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.