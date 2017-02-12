Businesses evacuated after car runs into laundromat gas line - KCTV5

Businesses evacuated after car runs into laundromat gas line

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
The scene where the car ran into the gas line at the laundromat. (Dwain Crispell/KCTV) The scene where the car ran into the gas line at the laundromat. (Dwain Crispell/KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

A car ran into a laundromat's gas pipes, causing a leak that led to the evacuation of three businesses.

The grey passenger car ran into the 3-inch gas pipes shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The Rainbow Laundry, AutoZone, and KFC had to be evacuated.

State Avenue was then shut down between 37th and 34th Streets. 

By 5 p.m., the roads were reopened.

