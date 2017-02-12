Police discover body on Westport Road in Kansas City

Police are investigating after a body was found in the area of 1200 Westport Road near Mercier Street.

The body was discovered on the ground in a parking lot around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators are not calling it a homicide at this time. They say there are no signs of foul play and that it appears as if the person collapsed and died.

