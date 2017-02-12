Kansas looks to build airport in Johnson Co. to rival KCI

The state of Kansas is looking to build a new airport in Johnson County to rival Kansas City International.

Governor Sam Brownback released a statement to KCTV5 when asked to confirm this:

“Airlines are requesting construction of a new single terminal airport at MCI, and the state of Kansas is continually looking for new economic development opportunities. With more than 50 percent of MCI passengers coming from Kansas, we are exploring the possibilities of this project.”

There's no word on exactly where in Johnson County the airport would be built, or if it would be new construction versus something built off of existing facilities.

Lt. Governor Jeff Colyer, M.D. released a statement as well:

“There is clearly potential for a modern terminal with lower enplanement costs and increased efficiencies for airlines with minimal taxpayer funding. An airport of this nature has the ability to generate enormous economic impact for the state and we owe it to Kansans to explore the feasibility of this project.”

The news comes as KC is trying to come up with a plan to give KCI a makeover after those plans were put on hold about a year ago.

In response to reports of the Kansas airport plans, Kansas City, Missouri Mayor Sly James tweeted, "For those in JOCO perhaps [it would be convenient] but this airport serves a much broader area than just this region."

The City of Kansas City, Missouri, Aviation Department released a statement upon KCTV5's request:

"The Kansas City Aviation Department is proud of the work that took place during a two year negotiation with our airline partners regarding the future of the facilities at Kansas City International Airport. We appreciate the airlines that operate here and we hope to be in a position to provide them with a low cost and convenient facility at KCI that meets their needs for many years to come."

Quinton Lucas, who is on the Kansas City, Missouri City Council, said, "I'm not sure if it would be wise for anyone in this area to spend billions of dollars on new roads, a new airport, etc. when we have one that's functional now."

Johnson County does have two airports currently -- New Century AirCenter in Gardner and Executive Airport in Olathe. An audit from the Airport Commission released two weeks ago said the commission "did not have an appropriate management and internal control framework. A new executive director took control of the commission just days ago.

"I'm not sure it would be something that would be the wisest thing for us to pursue right now," Lucas added. "I don't know that it's helpful. I think the metro is stronger if we're all working together and not trying to build duplicates of everything."

