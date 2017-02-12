ICE says rumored raids on churchgoers are 'not how we operate'

A contact with Immigration and Customs Enforcement has said that rumored raids upon churchgoers "are not how [they] operate."

A post went viral on Facebook on Saturday alleging that ICE was going to "detain worshippers going to church" and that "ICE presence is going to be on sidewalks and streets . . . in an effort to detain people before entering worship."

However, a spokesman with ICE called KCTV5 News on Sunday morning and said that the agency is not planning any activity with regard to Kansas City, Kansas churches.

He said: "It's a rumor from a political activist looking for his 15 minutes of fame. This is not how we operate."

Additionally, Kansas City, Missouri Mayor Sly James sent a tweet in response to questions about these alleged ICE raids and said that the police are "not engaged" in the raids.

KCPD not engaged in any raids. https://t.co/HMH2DE1Z0d — Mayor Sly James (@MayorSlyJames) February 12, 2017

Heard rumors only and KCPD has not been notified of anything. https://t.co/xt6qBQwfUe — Mayor Sly James (@MayorSlyJames) February 12, 2017

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.