ICE says rumored raids on churchgoers are 'not how we operate'

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

A contact with Immigration and Customs Enforcement has said that rumored raids upon churchgoers "are not how [they] operate."

A post went viral on Facebook on Saturday alleging that ICE was going to "detain worshippers going to church" and that "ICE presence is going to be on sidewalks and streets . . . in an effort to detain people before entering worship."

However, a spokesman with ICE called KCTV5 News on Sunday morning and said that the agency is not planning any activity with regard to Kansas City, Kansas churches. 

He said: "It's a rumor from a political activist looking for his 15 minutes of fame. This is not how we operate." 

Additionally, Kansas City, Missouri Mayor Sly James sent a tweet in response to questions about these alleged ICE raids and said that the police are "not engaged" in the raids. 

