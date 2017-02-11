Wrong way driver crashes vehicle and runs on highway before being arrested

A man was arrested after crashing his vehicle on 71 hwy. while driving the wrong way. He then took off on foot, running through traffic. (Photo provided by Sara Grosko)

A man was arrested after driving the wrong way on a busy highway around sunset on Saturday.

Traffic was backed up on 71 highway after a man, who was driving the wrong way, crashed his vehicle and started running on the road toward the incoming cars.

Police believe he had been using drugs and they subdued him within a few minutes.

Ryan Haultain and his wife were walking near the downtown area when they saw the commotion.

“At first, we thought it was just a popped tire,” Haultain said. “He was acting erratic and we couldn’t figure out what was going on with him. For a Saturday afternoon, it’s pretty unexpected.”

Haultain captured the moment when he saw what was going on.

Sara Grosko was on the highway when the man ran by her vehicle.

No one was hurt in the incident. An ambulance responded to the scene to treat the man.

“There’s always something that can happen in Kansas City. This is just one of those things,” he said.

