Wrong way driver crashes vehicle and runs on highway before being arrested

A woman was killed Saturday near Blue Springs after she was truck by a second vehicle while waiting for a tow truck on Interstate 70. Adrienne Afrisio, 35, was killed on Saturday after being hit by the vehicle. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol report, Blue Springs Assistant City Prosecutor Eric S. Butkovich was behind the wheel that struck the woman. There's still no word on what led up to the crash. On Monday, the City of Blue Springs released a st...More >
Deputies have identified the murder suspect accused of killing his mother, carrying her severed head into an Oregon grocery store and then stabbing an employee.More >
A massive lawsuit has been filed against the Jackson County Detention Center and the man who runs it. It involves a brutal rape that KCTV5 News first reported months ago.More >
A Johnson County widow says a home improvement project turned into a mess, and she’s not getting any real help from HomeAdvisor.More >
A California mom said her young daughter underwent emergency brain surgery after a babysitter slammed her head against a wall to “discipline her.”More >
WARNING: One photo of this young boy's injury will be shown in the video once it's published online. A toddler is in the hospital Monday recovering from severe burns to his hands as the woman trusted to be his babysitter is facing a felony child endangerment charge. The boy’s babysitter texted his mom to tell her he had minor burns from pulling over a hot bowl of ramen noodles. Medical professionals who examined the injuries say the explanation is not consistent with th...More >
An Ohio police officer suffered a Fentanyl overdose after a routine drug arrest. He was given four doses of Narcan to fight the effects of the overdose, caused by a heroine-like drug called Fentanyl.More >
A 34-year-old Olathe man says a simple neck adjustment inside a chiropractor’s office led to a stroke.More >
A family is reeling after their 3-year-old son was killed in a shooting in Kansas City. Marcus Haislip, 3, was shot and killed on Friday in a car. Two others were also hurt. Haislip adored his cousin and family members say they were two peas in a prod. His favorite shows were Paw Patrol, PJ Marsk and Spiderman. Officers found a possible crime scene in the area of 54th Street and Park Avenue, where the suspect started shooting at the car the victims were tra...More >
Two people were arrested Tuesday night at a Royals game after a woman spit on a man and he, in return, punched her in the face.More >
