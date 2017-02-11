Suspect shot after threatening officers while sitting on porch with rifle

Police are in a standoff at E. 113th and Corrington Ave. (Nathan Vickers/KCTV5 News)

A man has been shot and killed by police after he pointed a gun at them on Saturday night.

Police were called to the scene at the 11300 block of Corrington Ave. on a shots fired call at about 8:35 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a male suspect sitting on a porch shooting a rifle.

When officers asked him to drop the gun, he threatened officers by pointing the rifle in their direction and was then shot.

According to police, the suspect has died.

The standoff was called at about 9 p.m. because it was unknown if there were any other suspects inside and officers wanted to safely search the house and collect evidence.

No police officers were injured.

On Sunday, the man who died was identified as 27-year-old Alonzo E. Ashley Jr.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.