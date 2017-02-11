Protesters in Overland Park speak out for, against Planned Parenthood

Protesters turned out to voice their opinions, in either direction, on Planned Parenthood. (Natalie Davis/KCTV)

Hundreds turned out on Saturday to make their voices heard from both sides of the street, whether they were for or against Planned Parenthood.

Some protesters want planned parenthood stripped of its federal funding because they’re angry that the organization provides abortion services. Others want compassion for unborn babies.

“It's not that we're judging anyone,” said Sherry McAuliffe who is against Planned Parenthood. “That's not the purpose here. The purpose is to protect life and to protect babies that also have a right to live”

On the other side of the street were people who support Planned Parenthood.

They’re worried lawmakers will remove the organization from the Medicaid program, which funds health care for low-income Americans.

“They need this care,” said Laura McQuade, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains. “They don't have other places to go to get it, and people need to stop having politics determine where people can and cannot get their healthcare.”

McQuade says, if they lose Medicaid, health centers across the nation may be forced to close.

“They're scared to death,” said Courtney Williams, who is also against Planned Parenthood, “With Trump in there and saying that he's going to defund them and, just being on the pro-life side, maybe give it back to the states if not completely turn back Roe v. Wade. They're scared to death.”

Planned Parenthood supporters want it to be a choice when it comes to abortion or healthcare in general.

“If you're opposed to it, then you don't need to come here for your healthcare,” said Angela Eastlack who supports Planned Parenthood. “It's pretty much that simple.”

“Who cares about healthcare or anything else if you're not alive to take it!” said McAuliffe.

According to Planned Parenthood abortions only make up 10 percent of the services they provide. They say 100 percent of what they do is good for women.

