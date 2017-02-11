Judge dismisses part of KU rower's rape lawsuit

The Title IX lawsuit that claimed the University of Kansas mishandled the alleged rape of a former KU rower was partially dismissed on Friday, according to the university's newspaper.

Rower Daisy Tackett had sued the university saying that it created a situation that contributed to her being sexually assaulted. She also said the university mishandled the case once she reported it.

On Friday, Chief District Judge J. Thomas Marten ruled that the university didn't contribute to the alleged assault and dismissed that portion of her lawsuit.

The claim that the university didn't properly handle the situation was not dismissed, however.

Tackett had claimed that KU knew beforehand that there was a heightened risk of sexual assault at Jayhawk Towers because of its policy of putting football players there, where they get less supervision than in other dorms. She also said KU required its female rowers to go to football games and cheer for the football players, even if the rowers had been sexually assaulted by them. She also said that KU has a policy of entertaining football recruits at a hotel off-campus and encourages female athletes to go to parties with recruits.

However, the judge ruled that “these alleged policies played no part in plaintiff’s rape.”

“Encouraging attendance and cheering at football games is not the equivalent of pairing female students with recruits to show them a good time,” Marten said.

The allegations the judge didn’t dismiss are those that the university didn’t properly handle the case after Tackett reported it, that her rowing coach made sex-based comments about her, and that the university retaliated against her after the rape was reported.

Tackett’s lawyer released a statement on the judge’s ruling and said the Tackett’s are pleased with the ruling.” “The judge has permitted them to pursue claims against KU for retaliation and for the way the rowing coach treated her,” he said. “We will potentially seek an appeal at some point of the judge's order dismissing her claims stemming from Ku's management of the Jayhawker Towers.”

The university’s statement after the ruling said: “We are pleased the court has dismissed significant portions of this lawsuit. Moving forward, we are confident the court will agree we’ve fulfilled our obligations to Ms. Tackett.”

