Man shot at 18th and Grandview

One man was injured in a shooting near a popular restaurant on Saturday.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. in the area of 18th and Grandview.

The street was busy with families on an unseasonably warm day. A lot of parents are disgusted that someone would open fire on their block in the middle of the day.

Many people on the street saw what happened. They say it started as an argument between two men, with one of them being in a car.

The argument then turned into a fistfight and one of the men pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Witnesses say the other man was shot in the waist.

"It was just a lot of adrenaline seeing it, hearing it," said Samsen Palcher, who saw the shooting just as he stopped out for a break from his job at Fritz's across the street. "I came in at the right moment. It was just, this guy was really angry and somebody in the car was shooting at him."

Witnesses say the shooter drove off.

Police say the man he shot has a minor, non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

