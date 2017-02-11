Kansas fugitive on the run arrested in Arizona

Allen Dean Washburn, a Kansas man who went on the run after a crime spree spanning multiple states, was caught in Arizona on Saturday morning.

The details surrounding his arrest are unknown, but according to Marion County officials and a victim of one of his crimes, he was arrested around 3:30 a.m.

Washburn, 35, posted videos on Facebook of his drive across the country as he continued to evade law enforcement.

Washburn’s crime spree spanned multiple states and included stealing several trucks, kidnapping, and possession of drugs.

In one of the videos, Washburn says he's in Arizona then shows the desert landscape. "Going about 100 miles per hour!" he shouted, driving the stolen silver Ford truck.

Washburn was initially arrested on Dec. 1 in Bates County, Missouri on multiple charges including kidnapping and felony possession of a firearm, and had a stolen pickup at that time.

Washburn's mugshot shows a tattoo of a Kit-Kat bar on the back-right side of his head.

"Then Washburn was released on a furlough because he lied to a judge about his mother dying," Detective Mueller said.

On Dec. 21, he stole a pickup near Pittsburg, Kansas. He left that stolen truck at the Flaming's residence on Christmas Day and stole the Flamings' truck and trailer, as well as a laptop from inside their home that belongs to the school district. Detectives say Washburn broke into the Flamings' locked garage while they were on vacation.

Merle and Michelle Flaming own a heating and plumbing repair shop in Marion County. The total loss includes tools from the Flamings' business and totals nearly $100,000. He also attempted to steal their Harley Davidson.

"The trailer was gone, truck was gone, and the motorcycle was in the driveway," Merle Flaming said.

"KTA was very helpful because there was a K-Tag in the vehicle," Mueller said.

KTA got pictures of him getting off at an exit near Kansas City. Then, on Dec. 28, he was spotted between Emporia and El Dorado.

On Thursday, the Flamings watched some of the suspect's videos for the first time.

"There's no regret at all," Michelle said. "When you see who he is and you go through that edginess again. And you hear his voice. It's just... it makes it tough," she said.

Washburn posted a dozen videos on Facebook. The suspect's page is private, but a concerned citizen shared the videos with the sheriff's office.

In some of the videos, Washburn seems elated, singing and blasting music. Other videos take a serious tone.

"I do things that no one would ever understand," Washburn said. "I'm at total peace. I don't know what's going to happen to me. Usually anybody that does anything, especially whatever I'm.... usually something horrible happens. I'm not going to jail.”

