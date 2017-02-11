Mobile home catches fire in Liberty, multiple pets killed

The home that caught on fire, causing the death of several pets in Liberty. (Grady Reid/KCTV)

The Liberty Fire Department is investigating a fire that has destroyed a mobile home and caused the death of several pets.

The home is in the 2300 block of Birch St. in the Liberty Village Mobile Home Park, which is just north of 69 Highway and west of 33 Highway.

The fire started shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday night.

No people were injured in the fire, as the couple and four children who live there were able to get out safely.

However, a neighbor says up to half a dozen pets were killed. The pets included three cats, two dogs and a hedgehog. Only one pet, a rabbit, survived the fire.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

