K-State coach Bill Snyder diagnosed with throat cancer

Kansas State University head football coach Bill Snyder spoke Monday about reports of him receiving treatment at a Kansas City hospital.

According to the university, Snyder announced he has been diagnosed with throat cancer and has been receiving outpatient treatment at KU Medical Center for about three weeks and is getting along very well.

“I feel bad having to release this information about my health in this manner prior to sharing it in person with so many personal friends, distant family, players and their families, past and present, and many of the Kansas State football family so close to our program,” Snyder said. “But, with so much talk presently out there, I certainly owe it to everyone to make them aware of my condition.



Doctors say the prognosis is excellent, and Snyder says it will not affect his coaching duties at the university.

"The doctors and staffs at both KU Med and M.D. Anderson, in Houston, TX, have been great; working so very well together to finalize the overall treatment plan which is being conducted in Kansas City. Both teams have projected a positive outcome and have worked out a schedule that allows me to be in Kansas City for my regular treatments and still be back in the office on a regular basis through the first week of March," Snyder said.

The university says Snyder's health is of the utmost importance and that he will have their full support during his treatment.

“Coach Snyder, his family, our football staff, student-athletes and athletics department administration have my full support,” Kansas State University President Richard Myers said. “Coach is one of the most determined individuals I have ever met, and I know he will successfully complete this treatment program and be on the field with our student-athletes in no time.”

Snyder earned his 200th victory this year and ended the season with a career record of 202-105-1. He is entering his 26th season as the Wildcats head football coach.

