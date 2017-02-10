Man pleads guilty to carjacking that killed dog in car crash

A Kansas City, Kansas man has pleaded guilty in federal court to a carjacking that ended in a multi-vehicle crash that injured people and killed the car owner’s dog.

Stephen D. Bagley, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Bagley has been in prison since he was indicted on July 8, 2015.

By pleading guilty, he admitted to stealing a 2008 Nissan Altima while brandishing a Glock .40-caliber pistol on June 22, 2014.

According to the plea agreement, the owner of the vehicle was standing near the car talking to some friends around 2:30 a.m. while parked in front of the Express Mart at 3786 Broadway.

A friend was sitting in the passenger’s seat when Bagley grabbed the door handle. The friend told him “This ain’t your car,” then Bagley pulled the Glock from his waistband and pointed it at her while he got in the driver’s seat and told her to get out of the car.

The car owner’s dog, Mister, was inside the car when Bagley backed out of the station and sped off.

The owner and his friend got into another friend’s car and attempted to follow the Altima, since they last saw it speeding north on I-35.

They then went back to the Express Mart, called the police and reported the carjacking.

A few minutes later, officers got a call a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on I-35 near West Pennway.

The Altima had crashed into multiple vehicles and Bagley had fled from the crash site.

Mister was found dead inside the Altima.

Detectives then got the surveillance video from the Express Mart that was taken during the time of the carjacking.

Bagley’s probation officer, who had supervised him since his release in April 2014 from the Bureau of Prisons, identified him as the suspect in the video.

In August 2014, an ATF agent interviewed a woman who was involved in a domestic dispute with Bagley in which he fired six shots with a .40-caliber pistol. The .40-caliber spent shell casings were recovered as evidence, and the victim identified Bagley as the person in photos taken from the surveillance video.

U.S. Marshals arrested Bagley on July 29, 2014, for violating his supervised release in the District of Kansas case.

Marshals executed a search warrant at Bagley’s residence at the time of his arrest and recovered the Glock, an extended magazine and multiple rounds of ammunition.

A forensic scientist determined that the Glock recovered from Bagley’s residence was the same one that fired a spent shell casing found inside the Altima on June 22, 2014. The ballistics also matched the spent shell casings recovered from the domestic dispute in which he was involved.

Under federal statutes, Bagley is subject to a sentence of up to 15 years in federal prison without parole for carjacking, plus a consecutive sentence of at least seven years in prison, up to life in federal prison without parole, for the firearm violation.

However, his actual sentencing hearing will be scheduled after a presentence investigation is finished.

