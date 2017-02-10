Man pleads guilty to carjacking that killed dog in car crash

Security footage shows her 8-year-old son, Gabriel Taye, falling unconscious at a Cincinnati school in an incident that may have led to the boy's suicide two days later.More >
Security footage shows her 8-year-old son, Gabriel Taye, falling unconscious at a Cincinnati school in an incident that may have led to the boy's suicide two days later.More >
A woman has struck a chord with the Internet over an inspirational Instagram post.More >
A woman has struck a chord with the Internet over an inspirational Instagram post.More >
This is already believed to be the biggest online extortion attack ever recorded, disrupting computers that run factories, banks, government agencies and transport systems in nations as diverse as the U.S., Russia, Ukraine, Brazil, Spain and India.More >
This is already believed to be the biggest online extortion attack ever recorded, disrupting computers that run factories, banks, government agencies and transport systems in nations as diverse as the U.S., Russia, Ukraine, Brazil, Spain and India.More >
A New York woman's social media post about a substance she said she found in a bottle of coconut water has many shaken up.More >
A New York woman's social media post about a substance she said she found in a bottle of coconut water has many shaken up.More >
Powers Boothe, the character actor known for his villain roles in TV's "Deadwood," and in the movies "Tombstone," "Sin City" and "The Avengers," has died.More >
Powers Boothe, the character actor known for his villain roles in TV's "Deadwood," and in the movies "Tombstone," "Sin City" and "The Avengers," has died.More >
A former Major League Baseball umpire and Kansas City resident who was hailed as a hero following a self-less act has died. Steve Palermo, 67, died on Sunday according to a statement released by Major League Baseball. Palermo, a full-time umpire from 1977-1991, was shot in the back while attempting to help two women who were being robbed outside of a restaurant in Dallas. Palermo was left partially paralyzed from the shooting, but walked again with assistance from...More >
A former Major League Baseball umpire and Kansas City resident who was hailed as a hero following a self-less act has died. Steve Palermo, 67, died on Sunday according to a statement released by Major League Baseball. Palermo, a full-time umpire from 1977-1991, was shot in the back while attempting to help two women who were being robbed outside of a restaurant in Dallas. Palermo was left partially paralyzed from the shooting, but walked again with assistance from...More >
I-70 eastbound was closed past Little Blue Parkway after a crash that killed a woman who was having her car towed and injured the tow truck driver.More >
I-70 eastbound was closed past Little Blue Parkway after a crash that killed a woman who was having her car towed and injured the tow truck driver.More >
It was 18 feet long and built like a tank. Now its mummified remains have emerged from an oil sands mine in Canada.More >
It was 18 feet long and built like a tank. Now its mummified remains have emerged from an oil sands mine in Canada.More >
An early morning home invasion has left one dead and injured another.More >
An early morning home invasion has left one dead and injured another.More >