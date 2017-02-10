Kansas City Costco customers respond to greeter's absence

A greeting for every visitor and a warm embrace for many is something Debra Reese has done at Costco for almost 17 years, ever since the store on Linwood Boulevard opened. (Submitted)

When a smiling face greets you every day, it becomes a special part of your life.

Customers at a Kansas City Costco recently noticed that their smiling face had disappeared. Now, they are working together to bring her back.

A greeting for every visitor and a warm embrace for many is something Debra Reese has done at Costco for almost 17 years, ever since the store on Linwood Boulevard opened.

Customers like Jewell St. Clair have known her for years as Miss. Debra.

"She just treats everybody like, 'Come here, I'm going to give you a hug,'" St. Clair said.

But in December, Reese suffered a devastating stroke and was in a coma for 30 days.

"Doctors were just waiting for her to wake up," Reese's daughter, Regina Byrd, said.

For customers, Reese is more than just an employee. She's a friendly face, and someone who spreads kindness for everyone she meets.

"So when we noticed she wasn't there for a couple of weeks, then we got the announcement on social media, I was like, 'Oh my goodness!'" St. Clair said.

St. Clair and others in the community missed their favorite greeter, so they started to organize. They started to visit Reese in the hospital, sending cards. This week, they organized more than $6,000 in donations through an online fundraiser.

"So many strangers have become friends to me. I love how everyone has come together for my mother," Byrd said.

Byrd had no idea her mother meant so much to so many. She believes the show of support is helping her mother on a spiritual level.

"I really think it's part of her healing," she said.

"It's just a way of giving back to her. She gave to so many people," St. Clair said.

Reese will have to go through extensive physical therapy and rehabilitation before she can return to work, but the shoppers who visit her every day hope to see her smiling face once again.

