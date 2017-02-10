Officers quickly catch man burglarizing Lenexa house

Due to a neighbor’s call, officers were able to catch the suspect in a Lenexa burglary as he was leaving the house on Thursday.

Around 1:15 p.m., officers went to the 8100 block of Clare Rd. after receiving a call from someone who said they saw a stranger trying to enter their neighbor’s house.

Lenexa officers, with the help of the Shawnee Police Department, tried to stop the suspect as he left the house.

The suspect fled in a vehicle, however, ran over a tire deflation device, and crashed about a mile down the road.

After a brief pursuit, officers captured the suspect.

The police want to remind people to report suspicious activity immediately, and emphasize how the neighbor’s call helped them respond and investigate in a “timely manner.”

The suspect, 47-year-old Richard C. Owens, was booked into the Johnson County Adult Detention Center on charges of burglary of a dwelling, fleeing and eluding, theft and criminal damage to property.

