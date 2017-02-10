'I can't take that back, I wish I could,' says Det. Brad Lancaster’s killer

Det. Brad Lancaster headed to Hollywood Casino but had no idea he was about to cross paths with a drug-fueled felon who was illegally armed with a gun. (KCKPD)

Curtis Ayers will spend the rest of his life in prison for the May 9, 2016, shooting of 39-year-old Detective Brad Lancaster. (Wyandotte County Detention Center)

Ayers recently took a plea deal which spared him a possible death sentence. He recently spoke with KCTV5 investigative reporter Angie Ricono about that day, saying he hopes it will serve as a warning to others.

Below are portions of that interview that took place on a video call from Wyandotte County Jail.

**Editor's note: Both the Kansas City, KS Police Department and the family of Lancaster were given advanced notice about this report.**

Ayers: When I'm not on drugs, I'm a normal guy. When I am on drugs, I am a completely different person.

KCTV5: When did your drug addiction start?

Ayers: Age 12

KCTV5: When’s the first time you think you took meth?

Ayers: Age 14

KCTV5: How do you describe yourself when you are drugs. What are you like?

Ayers: I don't care about anything but myself. I'm paranoid. I always think everybody is out to get me and I don't care about anything but my next fix.

KCTV5: What were you taking and what were you dealing?

Ayers: Methamphetamine. I was also taking a number of other drugs including oxycodone. I was drinking, smoking marijuana.

KCTV5: How long had you been up?

Ayers: Five days

Ayers went to Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, KS thinking he could win money to buy more drugs.

Ayers: I lost all my money. I went to the bathroom. I did my last amount of drugs

KCTV5: And what was that? What was the last drugs you did? Was that pills or was that meth?

Ayers: It was meth. At that point, I'm becoming more paranoid. You know, I'm thinking people are out to get me, and I felt like I had to get out there. So, I started casing cars. I was going to steal one.

Ayer was kicked off the property, and police are called. Lancaster headed to Hollywood Casino but had no idea he was about to cross paths with a drug-fueled felon who was illegally armed with a gun.

Ayers: We had a standoff moment where we stared at each other for a minute. I tried to run again, and he drove his car in my direction.

KCTV5: So you are running. And then what happens?

Ayers: And, I reacted, and I opened fire.

Ayers: I do feel bad about what happened. You know, there' are two little girls that are growing up without a father. I can't take that back. I wish I could. My children also have to grow up without a father, so everybody loses.

Ayers did apologize to Lancaster’s family but says he understands they may never forgive him. He says he did the interview to warn other people that when you do drugs like he did, you end up dead or in prison.

