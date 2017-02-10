Controversial post at KU puts spotlight on Greek community

The Greek system at the University of Kansas is responding after a racially-charged post about a private party circulated around campus. (KCTV5)

The Greek system at the University of Kansas is responding after a racially-charged post about a private party circulated around campus.

The post from a KU student reads in part, “…There is a private party of event, only for the right people.”

Later on, it solidifies the term right people saying, “…By right people, I mean not black city.”

The party was planned for this weekend at a bar called The Cave inside The Oread Hotel. Now, one KU student says one person’s words make a whole group look bad.

“It’s really like, not surprising. A lot of those guys, I mean, are probably good guys. But when you let those little transactions go like that, it hurts your whole group as a whole,” Caleb Walker said. “You just can’t say those things and be a college educated student and then not expected to answer for those."

Although the post mentioned “Greek night” it isn’t known if this was an event hosted by a fraternity or by one person.

KCTV5 spoke with several students who said the names of several different fraternities, none of which KCTV5 could confirm.

The Interfraternity Council released a statement about the party post as well. The group, which oversees fraternities on campus, says it is disappointed and angry about recent events. Although the IFC did respond, they did not say which fraternity the poster was in or if it was a house-sanctioned event.

Walker says posts like this look bad on everyone.

“It’s just not a good look on anybody," Walker said.

Walker says he has been responding to a lot of social media posts lately. He says someone has to.

The bar where that party was supposed to be held released a statement too. The Cave said they canceled the party after the post came to their attention.

