Flower prices surge ahead of Valentine’s Day

There are about three days left before it's Valentine’s Day and KCTV5 News has learned just how pricey the holiday can be.

The National Retail Federation says consumers will spend $2 billion on flowers this year.

A local florist said that, during this time of year, the price of roses definitely goes up.



At the Fiddly Fig in Brookside, a dozen roses will cost you $85 today. Normally they’re $75.

The price hike is market wide thanks to an increase in growing, harvesting and shipping to keep up with the huge demand.

But customers who are buying may not love the cost.

Prices increase because more planes are needed to ship the flowers into the U.S. and more trucks are needed to deliver the flowers to each store.

The customer takes part of the hit.

Ken Sweitzer picked up his dozen roses a bit early. That way, the surprise would be special.

“I’m giving them to my wife today,” he said. “She loves them.”

$198 million roses were produced nationally for Valentine’s Day last year.

“Sometimes it seems excessive,” Sweitzer said. “I think that’s why I don’t get flowers every year. Sometimes we’ll go out to dinner or something.”

Sheryl White owns the shop. She has 3,000 roses set to be shipped in, which is 250 dozen. She expects to order even more from her suppliers.

“Ecuador is probably the biggest rose supplier,” said White. “Holland, California, Australia, Hawaii.”

On average, Fiddly Fig customers will spend between $80 and $120 dollars for the holiday.

“It is strictly supply and demand,” White said. “Anything red, white and pink goes up in price.

White’s advice? Always go local. It keeps the cost down without making you sacrifice quality.

They say you can’t buy love, but people are still making some big purchases for Valentine’s Day. It’s not even just flowers. There’s also candy, jewelry and other gifts that are often sought for the big day.

In total, consumers will collectively spend more than $18 billion on Valentine's Day gifts.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.