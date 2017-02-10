Blue Valley Southwest students raise money, stoke awareness for beloved counselor

Students at Blue Valley Southwest are honoring a beloved counselor who suffered a stroke earlier this year. (KCTV5)

Students at Blue Valley Southwest are honoring a beloved counselor who suffered a stroke earlier this year.

They are selling T-shirts this week to raise money for Tom Hult and raising awareness.

The entire student body at the high school says they miss their fun-loving counselor Tom Hult, known for his Hawaiian shirts.

Students also agree he spreads a lot of positivity throughout the school, and it spreads through the halls of Ability KC, a rehabilitation center.

Anywhere Hult goes, he isn't far from those Hawaiian flowers. And one step at a time, with the help of his physical therapists, he's making progress.

Hult will go back to Blue Valley Southwest on Friday night for the first time since his stroke.

"I think he is going to be really surprised and just overwhelmed, and he will just really be able to feel the love that the students and teachers here have for him," sophomore Bailey Rindlisbacher said.

And Hult says that's his motivation.

"I want to be able to give hugs, get my left arm good again, so I can give a good hug," Hult said.

The Hult family will be the center of attention at the school's basketball game Friday night. All the proceeds from the shirt sales will go to help the family pay for medical expenses.

Students will be teaching others what signs to look out for to recognize someone is having a stroke and how to react at the game as well.

It breaks down into the acronym FAST - Face, Arms, Speech and Time. Click here for more information.

