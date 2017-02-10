Police: 2 arrested after kidnapping in Olathe

Two adults are under arrest after a kidnapping Friday in Olathe. Police say the two were stopped at Interstate 35 and Santa Fe Street. (KCTV5)

Two adults are under arrest after a kidnapping Friday in Olathe.

Police were called to KVC Health Systems in the 21300 block of West 153rd Street to investigate a non-custodial parental kidnapping.

Investigators say about 11:20 a.m., without authorization from KVC, a man and woman walked away from a supervised visit, taking their two small children with them.

Officers responded immediately to the area and began an extensive search for the vehicle.

Police located the vehicle a short time later and two people were taken into custody.

The children were unharmed during the incident and returned to KVC.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477

