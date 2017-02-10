California-based AutoAlert moving headquarters to Kansas City - KCTV5

California-based AutoAlert moving headquarters to Kansas City

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -

A California-based automotive data analysis company is moving its headquarters to Kansas City.

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens announced AutoAlert's decision on Friday.

The company will get as much $9.2 million in tax incentives if it comes through on pledges to create about 300 jobs.

A release from Missouri's Department of Economic Development says AutoAlert picked Kansas City because of its growing downtown area, access to tech talent and available transportation.

