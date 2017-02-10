Kansas City security specialist helps protect stars during Grammys

Lady Gaga arrives in an egg vessel to the 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles. (Anthony Burnside)

When watching all of the sparkle and the glitz surrounding the Grammys, plus all the pre-show hype along the red carpet, it seems so effortless.

However, what you don't see are the 300 people behind the scenes working to protect the stars. One of those security specialists is from Kansas City, and he hasn't missed any of the awards shows since the 90s.

"Madonna, Gaga ... who I love, Smokey Robinson," security specialist Anthony Burnside said.

You name the star, and Burnside has likely not only met them but protected them.

"You meet so many people, and I think I've been to every major party on the planet," Burnside said.

And, that's how he is invited back year after year, because he's earned their trust.

"You get recruited into the inner sanctum, the Hollywood power structure," Burnside said.

While that means things you might expect, like bomb sweeps of the Staples Center and memorization of known stalkers, there's often a curve-ball or two.

Take Lady Gaga at the 2011 Grammys.

"Umm, she's in an egg," Burnside recalls hearing through his earpiece at that year. "We lock everything down and escort her egg down the red carpet."

That's all good, but, according to Burnside, the less you hear, the better.

"If you are good bodyguard, your client doesn't end up in the news," Burnside said.

Burnside let KCTV5 News in on a little secret. There are actually two red carpets basically divided by a wall. So, the stars go one way to face the reporters and cameras, and their publicists and spouses are forced to split from them, taking the other red carpet.

