Sporting KC unveils new primary jersey for 2017 season

In addition, the right sleeve of the jersey includes a "No Other Club" script in Sporting Kansas City defender Matt Besler's handwriting. (Sporting KC)

Like previous primary kits, the jersey retains a Sporting blue background while introducing a variety of new elements. (Sporting KC)

Sporting Kansas City unveiled its new primary jersey in a television spot that debuted Friday, officially launching the club's “We. Together.” marketing campaign for the 2017 season.

Like previous primary kits, the jersey retains a Sporting blue background while introducing a variety of new elements.

At the forefront, the jersey will mark the first time Adidas has ever used a button-down collar on a soccer jersey. A white collar will match new white shorts, which accompany Sporting blue socks to round out the primary uniform.

In addition, the right sleeve of the jersey includes a "No Other Club" script in Sporting Kansas City defender Matt Besler's handwriting.

The kit utilizes the latest Adidas technology for optimum performance and is made of lightweight mélange fabric.

"Our philosophy over the past several years has been to design jerseys that are relevant and on trend from a fashion perspective," Sporting KC Vice President of Stadium and Brand Revenue John Moncke said. "The details of this kit take that direction even further. We also wanted to add a personal touch, incorporating a handwritten 'No Other Club' wordmark from Matt Besler, a hometown player who has helped bring multiple championships to Kansas City and represented the USA at the World Cup. 'No Other Club' is a chant that our supporters wrote, and anyone who has been to Children's Mercy Park knows how important our supporters are to the club's success. We wanted to help tell these special narratives through the new jersey."

The primary kit will accompany Sporting Kansas City's dark indigo secondary jersey, introduced last year, and revised this season with the new Ivy Investments logo, throughout the 2017 season.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.