Kansas lawmakers look at closing police commission records

A woman has struck a chord with the Internet over an inspirational Instagram post.More >
A woman has struck a chord with the Internet over an inspirational Instagram post.More >
I-70 eastbound was closed past Little Blue Parkway after a crash that killed a woman who was having her car towed and injured the tow truck driver.More >
I-70 eastbound was closed past Little Blue Parkway after a crash that killed a woman who was having her car towed and injured the tow truck driver.More >
People who went to Worlds of Fun on Saturday took to social media and said that the power went out at the park and that people were "stuck" on rides.More >
People who went to Worlds of Fun on Saturday took to social media and said that the power went out at the park and that people were "stuck" on rides.More >
Security footage shows her 8-year-old son, Gabriel Taye, falling unconscious at a Cincinnati school in an incident that may have led to the boy's suicide two days later.More >
Security footage shows her 8-year-old son, Gabriel Taye, falling unconscious at a Cincinnati school in an incident that may have led to the boy's suicide two days later.More >
An early morning home invasion has left one dead and injured another.More >
An early morning home invasion has left one dead and injured another.More >
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the wreck happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 29 at Missouri Highway 92.More >
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the wreck happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 29 at Missouri Highway 92.More >
A New York woman's social media post about a substance she said she found in a bottle of coconut water has many shaken up.More >
A New York woman's social media post about a substance she said she found in a bottle of coconut water has many shaken up.More >
Ransomware is a type of malicious software that takes over a computer and locks the user out, preventing them from accessing any files until they pay money. This particular program, called WannaCry, asks for about $300, though the price increases over time.More >
Ransomware is a type of malicious software that takes over a computer and locks the user out, preventing them from accessing any files until they pay money. This particular program, called WannaCry, asks for about $300, though the price increases over time.More >
Marcho Farms issued a recall for four veal, pork, and beef products stocked at Walmart stores in Illinois, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia. The products were found to be contaminated with a type of toxin-producing E. coli.More >
Marcho Farms issued a recall for four veal, pork, and beef products stocked at Walmart stores in Illinois, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia. The products were found to be contaminated with a type of toxin-producing E. coli.More >