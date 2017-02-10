Violent streak continues as police probe Kansas City's 15th homi - KCTV5

Violent streak continues as police probe Kansas City's 15th homicide of 2017

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The violent streak continues this year as police investigate the city's 15th homicide of the year.

Officers were called about 2:30 a.m. Friday to the 2300 block of Drury Avenue after a someone walking down the street found a man shot to death in the middle of the road. The victim is identified as 23-year-old Michael C. Day.

"There were so many police lights I wasn't sure what was going on, but when I looked out, I seen they had the yellow tape and four unmarked police cars in front of the house," concerned neighbor Nakeida Booker said.

Police say Day was shot and killed. The motive is still unclear, but neighbors who live on the street say this kind of violence is not typical in their family-friendly neighborhood.

"Everyone's children plays with one another. We wave good morning, so this is a pretty quiet neighborhood. So yes, it's very unexpected," Booker said.

According to Kansas City's daily homicide analysis, this deadly shooting marks the 15th homicide of the year. This time last year, there were 14.

This is a concerning number for those who live in the neighborhood.

"Kind of makes people get extra security or alarm system, maybe if you don't already have one," Booker said.

Neighbors say although this is typically a quiet neighborhood, after Friday's shooting, they'll keep an eye on each other from here on out.

Police do not have a description of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. 

