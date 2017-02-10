State Treasurer Ron Estes nominated as GOP candidate for 4th district seat

I-70 eastbound was closed past Little Blue Parkway after a crash that killed a woman who was having her car towed and injured the tow truck driver.More >
I-70 eastbound was closed past Little Blue Parkway after a crash that killed a woman who was having her car towed and injured the tow truck driver.More >
People who went to Worlds of Fun on Saturday took to social media and said that the power went out at the park and that people were "stuck" on rides.More >
People who went to Worlds of Fun on Saturday took to social media and said that the power went out at the park and that people were "stuck" on rides.More >
Security footage shows her 8-year-old son, Gabriel Taye, falling unconscious at a Cincinnati school in an incident that may have led to the boy's suicide two days later.More >
Security footage shows her 8-year-old son, Gabriel Taye, falling unconscious at a Cincinnati school in an incident that may have led to the boy's suicide two days later.More >
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the wreck happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 29 at Missouri Highway 92.More >
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the wreck happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 29 at Missouri Highway 92.More >
A picture of a deceased military veteran being displayed on a stretcher rather than a coffin at a funeral home in north Georgia is making the rounds on social media.More >
A picture of a deceased military veteran being displayed on a stretcher rather than a coffin at a funeral home in north Georgia is making the rounds on social media.More >
Marcho Farms issued a recall for four veal, pork, and beef products stocked at Walmart stores in Illinois, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia. The products were found to be contaminated with a type of toxin-producing E. coli.More >
Marcho Farms issued a recall for four veal, pork, and beef products stocked at Walmart stores in Illinois, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia. The products were found to be contaminated with a type of toxin-producing E. coli.More >
Rep. Jerrold Nadler said in an interview Friday that President Donald Trump's dismissal of FBI Director James Comey and subsequent tweet that Comey "better hope" their conversations weren't taped add up to a "strong case" that Trump tried to obstruct justice.More >
Rep. Jerrold Nadler said in an interview Friday that President Donald Trump's dismissal of FBI Director James Comey and subsequent tweet that Comey "better hope" their conversations weren't taped add up to a "strong case" that Trump tried to obstruct justice.More >
An elderly male is dead after a fire broke out at the 6500 block of E. 155th St. in Grandview.More >
An elderly male is dead after a fire broke out at the 6500 block of E. 155th St. in Grandview.More >
A 3-year-old boy has died from his injuries after a triple shooting on Friday in East Kansas City.More >
A 3-year-old boy has died from his injuries after a triple shooting on Friday in East Kansas City.More >