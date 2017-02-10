State Treasurer Ron Estes nominated as GOP candidate for 4th district seat

Republican Party delegates in the state's 4th Congressional District Thursday night chose Ron Estes as their nominee in the special election to fill the seat formerly held by Mike Pompeo. (Submitted)

TOPEKA (WIBW)-- The State Treasurer for Kansas will now officially launch a new campaign, this one for congress.

Republican Party delegates in the state's 4th Congressional District Thursday night chose Ron Estes as their nominee in the special election to fill the seat formerly held by Mike Pompeo.

Estes won in the second round of voting, garnering 66 votes, to 43 for longtime Americans for Prosperity leader Alan Cobb and 17 for former Congressman Todd Tiahrt.

Estes has been state treasurer for six years. In brief remarks following the vote, he thanked the delegates for their support.

In a statement, Kansas GOP Chair Kelly Arnold called Estes a man with diverse experience and proven leadership.

"Ron Estes will work hard to deliver the needed changes that we campaigned for this past election cycle," Arnold said. "Changes like moving us towards economic freedom, and giving relief from regulations that have burdened our Kansas Farmers and Manufacturers."

Democrats and Libertarians will choose their nominees Saturday.

Kansas Democratic Party executive director Kerry Gooch called the selection of Estes "predictable."

“Ron Estes is a strong ally to the least popular governor in the entire United States. He said he was proud to have been able to cast his electoral college vote for Donald Trump," Gooch said. “Estes will be nothing more than a rubber stamp for a president whose administration is spiraling into controversy and chaos.”

The special election to fill the 4th District seat is April 11th. Pompeo resigned in January, when he was sworn in as CIA Director.

