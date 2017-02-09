Local immigration attorney reacts to court ruling on Trump's temporary travel ban

Some legal minds say the clearest victory on Thursday in regards to the 9th Circuit Court's ruling on President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban is the role of the judiciary in a three-branch government.

“Executive authority: yes, he has the authority to make such a proclamation but it’s not an absolute, unfettered, unreviewable authority," said Kansas City immigration lawyer Rekha Sharma-Crawford.

She says the president's power to restrict immigration centers on whether it is "detrimental to the interests of United States."

The detriment given in the order, she says, revolved around terrorism, specifically 9/11, but the court was not convinced the connection was there.

The case that led the initial federal court to put the travel ban on hold argued, in part, that springing the order on people who already had visas and green cards violated due process.

The lower court hasn't heard that case yet. It just put the ban on hold pending that trial.

Sharma-Crawford said Thursday was a good one for democracy.

“I think this was a good day for democracy," she said. "It think it was a good day for due process. But this is not over.”

Here’s an option she raised: President Trump can come back with a revised executive order on the same topic, which would make everything until now moot.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.