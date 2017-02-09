Man pleads guilty to $460K fraud scheme

On Thursday, a California man pleaded guilty in federal court to a $460,000 bank fraud scheme that involved stolen checks and false identities.

Michael Keefe White, a 61-year-old from Winnetka, California, pleaded guilty in front of a U.S. district judge to bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, and money laundering.

By pleading guilty, White admitted that he got checks stolen from the mail and then used a counterfeit ID to open bank accounts in Missouri and other states. The IDs seemingly used his picture but the name of the victim).

He would then deposit the stolen checks, as well as counterfeit checks modeled after the stolen ones, into the bank accounts.

After that, he would withdraw or wire transfer the money out of the account.

White used number fake licenses to open accounts in a total attempted fraud of at least $459,896.

The specific situation to which he pleaded guilty involved an account in Parkville, Missouri. There, he deposited a $48,700 counterfeit check.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, he must forfeit $248,155 to the government, which represents the actual loss attributed to the scheme.

According to federal statutes, White is subject to a sentence of up to 40 years in federal prison without parole for bank fraud and money laundering, plus a mandatory consecutive sentence of two years in federal prison for aggravated identity theft.

However, White will be sentenced after the U.S. Probation Office completes a presentencing investigation.

