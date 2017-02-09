Officers befriend girl who went missing while trying to make friends

Gardner, her puppy, and her 11 new friends. (KCKPD via Facebook)

Patricia Gardner wanted to make new friends after leaving Whitter Elementary School on Wednesday. She found not just one, but 11 -- and they all wear blue.

When 7-year-old Gardner didn’t get off the bus, her mother started to worry.

“Then we saw an officer and flagged him down,” said Cecily Dobbins, Garner’s stepmother. “That’s when they started helping us.”

Gardner said she didn’t mean to cause trouble. “I was just trying to make friends,” she said.

Officers found her safe, but say it could have turned out differently. “A 7-year-old child out there alone, especially if she’s looking for friends, what if she finds the wrong friend?” said Officer Elaine Moore with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

Her mother says Gardner is shy. “She usually stays home, does chores and does her homework and by that time it’s a little late, so we just don’t let her go outside after dark,” she said.

She spends most of her weekends with her grandparents and her family says she likes to read when she is done with homework.

Gardner’s puppy, Cosmo, met her at the bus stop on Thursday and walked her home. But on Wednesday, 11 officers walked her to her door as 11 new friends.

“Then I looked over to the other officers that were with me and said ‘Hey guys, let’s be her friend,’” said Officer Moore, “and everybody agreed.”

Both Patricia’s stepmother and the officers warned her about the dangers of being alone outside.

