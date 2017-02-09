Public safety, overtime key issues in next year's budget

On Thursday afternoon, city officials got their first look at the proposed budget for next year.

At $1.6 billion, there’s a lot to digest. However, the biggest expense by far is public safety, which takes 76 percent of the general fund. The general fund is 31 percent of the overall budget.

That’s not just because more resources are needed, though. Officials with the city say that it’s also an issue with unpredictable overtime, sometimes in the millions.

“The city can't get a second job, or a part-time job, to make it up,” Mayor Sly James said. “The only way to increase revenue is either through economic activity increases that generate a lot more money or increase taxes.”

Since the city has no plans to increase taxes, instead they’re looking at other options — cutting back on positions that don’t deal with public safety.

You may ask, “How did we get here?”

City Council Member Scott Wagner said it has to do partially with bad planning on the city’s part with the fire department.

"What has continued to happen over the years is we have budgeted at certain numbers believing that that was the correct number for overtime, and we continue to miss that mark pretty largely,” said Wagner.

Last year the city budgeted for $6 million worth of overtime with the fire department. The number at the end of the year was twice that at $12 million.

"At the end of the year,” Wagner said, “try to reconcile all of that, which means that cuts that were unexpected have to happen in order to make up for that."

While the city will be adding $8.3 million to the police department, they’ll be adding $11 million to the fire department.

And, the people paying the cost will end up being other city workers.

“The people who work for the city are the ones who take it to the chin. Those who are working in a department that needs X number of people in order to operate and finds themselves with X minus 2. They make up the difference. They work harder.”

Wagner said that there is currently an audit going on citywide for the fire department to determine how to get a handle on the overtime issue. He expects that they’ll come out in the next couple of months.

KCTV5 will continue to follow up with that.

