Royals' Danny Duffy giving back to Kansas City this season in a big way

Pitcher Danny Duffy has grown up in the Royals organization. And even though the Kansas City Royals did not make the playoffs in 2016, Duffy had a breakout season. (KCTV5)

Pitcher Danny Duffy has grown up in the Royals organization.

And even though the Kansas City Royals did not make the playoffs in 2016, Duffy had a breakout season.

On Monday, Duffy, along with other pitchers and catchers, will report to spring training in Surprise, AZ.

Duffy’s break out season involved 188 strikeouts and a career high of 179.2 innings. He is older now, more mature and just signed a five-year extension worth $65 million.

When Duffy took the mound in 2016, Royals fans felt confident he would add to the win column. However, despite his individual success, the Royals sat at home during the playoffs.

"Nothing else matters," Duffy said. "Nothing else matters. Get to the playoffs. Get to the World Series."

When asked why it is so important he wants to stay in Kansas City, Duffy said it is all he has ever known.

"I've been here for my entire adult life. I was just looking at pictures of me and Salvy [Salvador Perez] the other day, and we don't even look like ourselves. We were so young. It puts everything into perspective. I grew up here, and I don't want to leave here," he said.

Even though Duffy signed a huge deal, the kid from California says he is not running out to buy a flashy things.

"I haven't really changed," Duffy said. "I'm still team Walmart, I guess. I'd really like a Baja bug at some point or a dune buggy."

This season he will be giving back in a big way. For every strikeout, Duffy will donate $500 to Noah’s Bandage Project, a non-profit started by Noah Wilson

Wilson was a young Royals fan who died after battling cancer.

"Some of these kids are absolute warriors, and to lose them has been hard," Duffy said. "To see what they're going through has been hard."

Duffy says besides benefiting a good cause, it will motivate him on the mound even more. His 188 strikeouts last season would mean a $94,000 donation.

Duffy is hoping he does even better this season and is excited to get back to work.

Being back in Surprise, though, will also be difficult without Yordano Ventura. Duffy is trying to stay positive.

"The reality is starting to set in that we're not going be able to play with him again," Duffy said. "It's hard, but we need to look at pictures where we're smiling together and look at videos where we're laughing."

Every season, there are new faces, and Duffy says the team made great moves this off season.

"I won't have to face Brandon Moss anymore," Duffy said. "He's one of the lefties who has done pretty well against me. Soler's [Jorge Soler] a big boy, and I'm excited to meet him too and obviously Hammel's [Jason Hammel] going to be on staff with us."

The team is not focused on pre-season predictions. They are focused on getting back to the postseason and being World Series champs again.

And right before this season, Duffy re-joined Twitter. He quit it a few times, but he says he realizes it can be a positive thing, and he can get more information out about non-profits like Noah’s Bandage Project.

To learn more about how you can help the local non-profit, click here.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.