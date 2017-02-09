Pleasant Hill woman gets new wheelchair after KCTV5 steps in to help

Pam Thomas is frustrated with repairs that don’t fix the problem. She finally turned to KCTV5 News for help. (KCTV5)

A Pleasant Hill woman says her new Jazzy wheelchair belongs in a dumpster.

Pam Thomas is frustrated with repairs that don't fix the problem. She finally turned to KCTV5 News for help.

Thomas and her care attendant sent investigative reporter Angie Ricono a video of how the Jazzy doesn’t work. In the video, Thomas actually hits a car while trying steer straight. KCTV5 decided she needed some help.

"It’s one for the dumpster! I mean it has never has worked right. As far as I’m concerned, it probably never will," Thomas said.

Thomas has severe arthritis, seizures and vertigo. She suspects her Jazzy wheelchair has a case of vertigo too.

Thomas says her wheelchair is terrible on sidewalks and even worse in tight spaces

"It’s like, 'Boom, boom, boom!" she said.

Thomas knocks into everything. The seat is wobbly and the motorized wheelchair can’t make it up hills.

"I think my grandma in her 80s could probably walk faster than that thing goes," Thomas said.

Her wheelchair has been repaired four times in six months.

KCTV5 was called when Thomas' healthcare worker says she caught the last repairman napping.

"I could see the guy was in the front seat with it reclined sleeping," Cari Robb said.

KCTV5 called Numotion, the makers of Jazzy, on Wednesday morning to let them know we’re doing a story on this. Thomas got a call a few hours later, and she is getting a brand new Jazzy.

