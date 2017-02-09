Shawnee store not worried about lack of snow, surplus of ice melt

The lack of snow has led to a surplus of ice melt, but one local store is unconcerned. (Ronelle Williams/KCTV)

Hardware stores across the metro still have plenty of ice melt on the shelves, but they say that even with winter winding down, they don't consider this a loss.

That’s mainly because when there's ice or snow in the forecast they want to be prepared and always have ice melt available, even despite a mild winter.

Nuts and Bolts store manager Herb Denne recalls the region’s last ice event just a few weeks ago.

"Every customer that came in bought ice melt of one sort or another,” he said. “Either a small shaker jar or 50 pounds. Because everybody wanted to be ready."

Denne said his ice melt sales are less than an average year right now, but that he's not worried about losing any money.

“The good thing about ice melt products is, as long as it's kept dry, you can keep it year to year,” he said. “Same thing in your home. You can keep it in your garage and it's going to be good next year. As long as it doesn't get clumped up, it's perfectly fine."

Denne is already preparing to start storing a lot of his winter items. Items that could even go to other parts of the country if needed. But when it comes to ice melt, he said there's a better way to get it across the country instead of wrapping up one of his pallets.

"It's almost cheaper and easier to bring a train load, where they're actually loading down train cars with salt and transporting it across the country as opposed to pre-packaged merchandise that's ready for sale,” he said.

Denne says there have been times where areas outside of Kansas City have reached out to them needing ice melt, so that’s another reason why the overstock doesn't bother him.

