45 students compete at local spelling bee

David Lye of Sunnyside Elementary is the spelling bee champion who will head to nationals. (KCTV)

On Thursday, some of the best spellers in the metro put their skills to the test. And while the students on the stage competed, their mentor -- a former national spelling champion -- watched in the crowd.

A total of 45 students competed Thursday at Frontier Elementary School.

An Olathe native who won two years ago and went onto nationals, claiming the title there as well, was in the crowd. Now, she’s passing along her wisdom to the next generation.

The trophy the middle schoolers are after has them excited as they compete. Some, successfully spelling words that many wouldn’t even want to try. Words like "chipotle," "schnauzer," "feldsher" and several others.

With students knowing there’s a spelling bee professional in the audience, there’s added pressure.

Vanya Shivashanker is a national champion.

“I’m just here to give some encouragement because I’ve been through this bee for six years and gone to nationals for five,” Shivashanker said.

Shivashanker won the Scripps National Spelling Bee in 2015 and her sister won it all in 2009.

The two of them now volunteer with a nonprofit organization called North South Foundation.

The two sisters coach in spelling bees and other educational contests and raise money for educating kids in India.

Now, Shivashanker is mentoring these young spellers and offering them advice before the competition starts. Her best tip to make it to the national stage? Know that spelling is more than a memory game.

“There’s almost a half million words in the dictionary so it’s impossible to do that,” Shivashanker said. “Really it’s about learning the languages and how the words are put together through the languages and root words. That’s how I did it and that’s how they’re doing it, and I think they’re doing a heck of a job.”

She’s right; the students always ask for the origin and definition of a word before giving it their best shot.

But no matter whether they win or lose, she says there’s one piece of advice each contestant should take.

“You’ve made it this far and they should all be very proud of themselves,” she said.

The national competition is in Washington D.C.

The winner from the Olathe bee will go up against 280 other kids from not just the United States, but from around the world.

