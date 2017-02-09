People with top 5 most stressful jobs work to manage stress

Being a firefighter is the second most stressful job you can have. (KCTV)

We've long known that stress doesn't help our heart health, but a recent study is helping us understanding why.

Stress is unavoidable and is part of our everyday lives, but doctors say it’s our feelings we need to watch out for; if we can't control them, it could be dangerous.

“All cultures have mistakenly assumed that emotions come from your heart which of course they don’t, they come from your brain,” said Dr. James O'Keefe, cardiologist with Saint Luke’s Mid-America Heart Institute.

Emotions that turn to stress.

According to a survey from CareerCast these are the top five most stressful jobs:

Active military Firefighters Airline pilot Police officer Event coordinator

"There's also the mental aspect stressors that go with the profession we see a lot of traumatic incidents out there," said Battalion Chief Alan Long with the Overland Park Fire Department. “We are really trying to develop a support system and some resiliency training.”

Chief Long has written award-winning papers on how to cope with stress, something O'Keefe says is key to preventing heart problems.

"A lot of it is your mindset,” said O'Keefe, “so if you think, 'Oh, the stress is killing me it's so bad,' it probably is bad for you."

It's also important to note that not all stress is negative -- it's primarily about how we handle it.

