Lawmakers concerned about firearms in Missouri Capitol

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -

Lawmakers are questioning a newly revised policy allowing visitors to bring firearms into the Missouri Capitol.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Gov. Eric Greitens' administration lifted a month-old prohibition Monday on allowing people with concealed-weapon permits to carry their guns into the statehouse.

Members of a Senate panel recommended Wednesday to look at potentially changing the rules that govern what happens with firearms inside the Capitol.

The policy still prohibits visitors from carrying weapons into the House or Senate chambers or into committee hearing rooms. But Republican Sen. Ryan Silvey says there's no enforcement to ensure people comply.

The debate comes after the Legislature approved changes last year to the state's firearms laws, which now allow most gun owners to carry concealed weapons even without a permit.

